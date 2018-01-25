Seeing the Best: Quincy Shootout searches far for talent

Those who organized this weekend's Quincy Shootout are tabbing it as a basketball fan's dream. Over Friday and Saturday, 18 teams from around the country will call the Gem City home for a shootout style tournament.



Some schools you may recognize.



Macomb, Clark County, Moline, QND and Quincy High will all be represented as the local flavor to the tournament.



However, other teams you may not recognize. But that is exactly what Quincy High Athletic Director Scott Douglas and event organizer Eric Stratman had in mind when they searched for teams to fill the event.



"There are shootouts here that have a lot of local flavor to them and there is also the Thanksgiving Tournament, but this is going to bring in teams that we had a specific purpose for," said Stratman.



"We were looking for teams that had big-time players or big-time teams. It is just something for a basketball junkie."



With several teams featuring NCAA Division I prospects and some featuring two ESPN Top 100 recruits, like Webster Groves, talent will not be at a premium in Blue Devil Gym this weekend.



"I think it's a unique opportunity for Quincy and for us at Quincy High," said Douglas.



"Especially with the tradition of basketball, I think that's what has drawn these teams here in the first place."



This weekend Blue Devil Gym and The Pit will entertain teams out of Kansas, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Iowa, Columbia, Missouri and several St. Louis powerhouse schools.