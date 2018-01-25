Delegation seeking funding for Lock and Dam improvements

Barge goes through Lock and Dam 21 outside of Quincy.

A local delegation is headed to Washington D.C., lobbying for infrastructure improvements on the Mississippi River, including lock & dam upgrades.

A number of barges go through Lock and Dam 21 outside Quincy every day. While operations continue as normal, Mike Klingner, chairman of the Upper Mississippi Illinois and Missouri Rivers Association or UMIMRA, says the infrastructure needs attention.

"Those locks were built in the 1930s," Klingner said. "They're badly deteriorated. They were originally designed to have two locks, but the second lock was never built."

He and other representatives will meet with lawmakers and federal officials next week to try and get more money pumped into locks and dams

"We are the bread basket for the entire world," Klingner explained. "60 percent of the nations' grains go down that river."

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers say nearly all locks and dams along the Mississippi need upgrades. The infrastructure is in a constant state of repairs with much of the minor gates and steel equipment being replaced.

"And yet still a lot of that equipment is still 80-years-old or more depending on the lock," Dennis Hamilton with the Army Corps of Engineers said.

Hamilton believes funding could be on the way as lawmakers and even President Donald Trump call for more work on waterway infrastructure, as well as seeing improvements to the Panama Canal and emphasis on international trade.

"It makes the importance of having a competitive inland waterway even more important than ever before," Hamilton added.

Klingner just hopes the funding comes through before things get really bad.

"Congress doesn't always fund things until it breaks," Klingner said. "We're just in some areas very close to having some of these Locks and Dams fail."

The delegation will be in the nation's capitol for three days meeting with the Office of Management and Budget along with the Corp of Engineers. Klingner hopes to hear some answers before the UMIMRA has its annual meeting in February. He believes the nation's infrastructure funding will be $200-billion. He says if $30-billion is put towards projects along the Mississippi River, much of the work can be done.