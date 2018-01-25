Renovations underway at Canton Community Center

Workers will Farr Construction have started working on the building.

The center is located at 210 N. Seventh Street in Canton.

The total cost of renovations to the building is about $66,000.

The Canton Community Center used to be a medical clinic.

After several years in the making, renovations are underway on the new Canton Community Center.

Construction workers with Farr Construction started the remodeling process Monday on the 2,400 square foot building.

The center, located at 210 N. Seventh Street in Canton, used to be a medical clinic. It was donated to the Canton Community Center Organization in 2015 by Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Ever since then the organization has been trying to raise funds for improvements.

Last year the organization received a $45,000 grant from the USDA to help pay for the renovations.

"We are the only thing in the county," said Jeremy Tryon, president of the Canton Community Center board. "There is the youth center in La Grange, but we're going to be more towards all ages. We're not just going to be youth. We're not just going to be specifically seniors. We're going to try and do everybody."

The total price tag on the new building is about $66,000.

Tryon hopes to have the Canton Community Center up and running by June.