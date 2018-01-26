Junior Rangers, United Way collect donations from WGEM/Herald Whig Tri-State Pro-Am

Golf was on the minds of many in the Gem City, Thursday, as the WGEM/Herald-Whig Tri-State Pro-Am Board handed out ceremonial checks to the United Way of Adams County and the Junior Rangers golf program from last May's pro-am.



"Today is the whole point of why we do it," said the pro-am's director Greg Feldberg.



"We do it to bring a nice even to the community but at the end of the day we're trying to raise money for the area and the region."



Both the United Way and Junior Rangers collected $10 thousand from the second annual pro-am.



"Getting this kind of funding for a junior golf program helps us keep our costs low and get kids involved in the game," said Junior Rangers' board member Tim Schrage.



The back drop of the ceremony, Westview Golf Course, also held significance because in 2018 the event will move from Spring Lake Country Club to Quincy's public course, which is cause for celebration, says Schrage.



"This is a course a lot of us grew up on," said Schrage.



"This is where we learned the game. This is where Luke (Guthrie) learned the game and where he still calls home."





