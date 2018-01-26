Connell steps away as QND football coach

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Bill Connell's tenure as Quincy Notre Dame football coach is over.



The Raiders' boss of the last 26 seasons officially stepped down as head coach Friday morning after 186 wins and 21 playoff appearances.



It's the second time Connell has decided to go a different direction with his coaching career.



In 2007, he resigned for family reasons only to return a few weeks later. This time, though, it does not look like Connell will have a change of heart.



Connell expressed a desire for a moire flexible schedule to watch his kids, Shelby and Jackson, play sports in college. Shelby is a sophomore on the John Wood women's basketball team and Jackson will be a freshman on the Quincy University football team this fall.



Connell had a record of 186-91 in 26 seasons with he Raiders and was inducted into the QND Hall of Fame in 2007. He is the winningest head coach in program history and his best season came in 2004 when the Raiders reached the Class 4A semifinals.



Under his leadership the football program reached the postseason in 14 out of the last 15 years, including 13 consecutive playoff appearances prior to the 2016 season.



He produced six seasons of at least 10 wins and the Raiders missed the playoffs only twice since the 1997 season.



