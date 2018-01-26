Boil order for some Quincy residents

A pair of boil orders were issued in Quincy Friday morning.

City officials stated repair of a watermain required a momentary interruption in water service for customers in Grandview Circle. They said once service is restored a boil order will be in effect.

Officials also stated the repair of a different watermain required an interruption in water service until approximately 6 p.m. Friday for customers on Monroe Street, 24th Street east to 2702 Monroe. They said once service is restored a boil order will be in effect.