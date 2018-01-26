Champ Clark Bridge to close - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Champ Clark Bridge to close

By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
LOUISIANA, Mo. (WGEM) -

MoDOT will close the Champ Clark Bridge at Louisiana, MO from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day this week.

Crews will be putting safety nets on the side of the bridge to catch falling debris or mirrors that fall off vehicles that get too close to the side of the bridge.

MoDOT's resident engineer Brandi Baldwin said the nets will keep the workers below safe.

"We have troubles with mirrors from big trucks falling off when they cheat over close to the edge of the bridge and hit it," Baldwin said. "So, to catch those mirrors we'll be putting some netting up on the bridge."

Drivers that use the bridge say they understand because it's a tight fit.

"You just have to put a lot of trust in the other driver basically with the close calls," said driver Sean Gentile. "Normally when the truck is too big and you're driving in a bigger truck as well, there's not enough room."

MoDOT is scheduled to close the bridge during the day through Friday; however, it could reopen sooner if the nets are installed before then.

