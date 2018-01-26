Man sentenced for killing man whose body was found in Lee Co. park

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) - A 35-year-old Burlington resident has been given 50 years for killing a man whose body was found in a southeast Iowa park.

Court records say Joseph Mayorga Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, after prosecutors lowered the charge.

Authorities say Mayorga shot 47-year-old James Nelson, whose body was found Feb. 11 last year in Indian Path Park in northern Lee County. It's not clear whether Nelson was shot there or was killed elsewhere and his body was dumped in the park.

Authorities have not detailed what led to the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORY: "Murder charge filed in Lee County, Ia. death"

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.