Fire breaks out in Quincy apartment

Firefighter checks out one of the apartment buildings. (Submitted Photo)

EMS was on standby just in case.

Fire crews at the scene of the fire.

Fire crews responded to an apartment fire Friday afternoon in Quincy.

Officials said the fire broke out in the ceiling of an apartment at Cardinal Apartments, located at 135 Stadium Drive. Crews were called to the fire around 2:30 p.m.

According to fire officials, no one was hurt in the incident.

Fire officials have not reported the cause at this point.