Fire breaks out in Quincy apartment

A local delegation is headed to Washington D.C., lobbying for infrastructure improvements on the Mississippi River, including lock & dam upgrades.More >>
Seniors who live at Quincy's sunset home had some extra company to lift their spirits on Thursday.More >>
There's been a school funding shortfall in the state of Illinois for decades, but educators are hoping with a new push to fully fund public education that could change.More >>
Congressman Darin LaHood paid a visit to the Gem City on Thursday to discuss tax reform and the effect it will have on our area.More >>
Tri-State athletes reacted Thursday following the sentencing of former USA gymnastics physician Larry Nassar involved in a widely publicized sexual abuse scandal.More >>
Ameren Illinois officials said more people are using natural gas this time of year and they're warning that it could also lead to a dangerous situation if you're not careful.More >>
A Missouri bill would make it legal for organizations to provide drug users with free needles.More >>
Senate Republicans have proposed $50 million in mid-year cuts to Iowa's roughly $7.2 billion state budget, including a reduction of more than $24 million in higher education spending.More >>
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported four people were arrested on multiple drug charges last week.More >>
