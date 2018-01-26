Local hospitals discuss blood supply

Hannibal Regional Hospital also said their blood supply is currently at a good level.

The American Red Cross sent out an appeal for blood donations.

The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood to address a shortage in supply.

However, at Blessing Hospital, officials want the public to know that if they are in need of a blood transfusion, there is more than enough to supply that need.

Julie Eftink spent part of Friday donating blood at a mobile blood drive inside Blessing Hospital.

"I just feel that it is very important to donate blood." Eftink said. "I started about ten years ago, and I'm a universal donor, and because of the critical shortage of blood donations, I'd like to contribute to the community."

Jim Whitfield with the American Red Cross said they have a critical need to expand their blood supply. Since the start of January, over 500 blood drives have been canceled due to winter weather.

"That means more than 16,000 units of blood have not been able to be collected, and so that really put the Red Cross into the position to ask people to really kind of step up and help fill that gap." Whitfield said,

At Blessing Hospital, David Loyd, the Administrative Director for Ancillary Services said despite the Red Cross seeing a shortage, there is not a blood shortage at the local level.

"To date, honestly for 31 years I have never seen an actual shortage hit the front lines that would affect a patient." Loyd said.

The Red Cross said blood donated from drives like the one at Blessing makes its way to a lab in Peoria.

Hospitals then pay to get access to that blood.

Hannibal Regional Hospital Lab Director Lindsay Hynek said her hospital also hasn't experienced a blood shortage. In fact they recently started working with the Choosing Wisely Initiative, which works to cut down the amount of blood needed in hospitals. That program has cut blood use at Hannibal Regional down by 25 percent.

"Having those conversations with those providers, and making sure that every transfusion that we have, and give, is truly necessary and the best treatment option for that patient." Hynek said,

Both hospitals said that while there isn't a current shortage of blood in our region, they still encourage people to donate, saying that donated blood only lasts 42 days before it has to be thrown out.