La Nina could impact Tri-State farmers

There's a weather event going on right now called La Nina.

While it may not have a big impact on some, it does have an impact on area farmers.

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith explained how La Nina works. She said La Nina is when sea surface temperatures are lower than normal in the eastern Pacific. She said this can have an impact on the rest of the continental United States.

The jet streams shift northward, Smith said.

"On average the northwest experiences colder and more wet conditions," said Smith. "While the south has drier, warmer conditions and here in the Midwest we see more precipitation."

She said as the jet stream moves in more of a wave pattern that's why we see big temperatures swings. While we have not seen the extra moisture so far this winter and we're still experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions the Climate Prediction Center says there is still a chance to see more precipitation within in the next three months.

Farmers said they are looking forward to having more moisture in the soil as they go into the planting season.

"Farmers would definitely like to see a little more moisture over the next 30 to 45 days," said Shawn Valter with the Adams County Farm Bureau. "But when it warms up and it's time to plant then we need it to dry up so they can get across the fields and get things planted."

Valter said if we receive too much rain and fields are too wet planting could be delayed this spring.