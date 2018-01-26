La Nina could impact Tri-State farmers

Earlier this week the Trump Administration issued new tariffs on imports of foreign washing machines which could impact a local business.More >>
Hancock County authorities say a Lee County, Iowa, man died Thursday following a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.More >>
The City of Quincy reported a street will be closed for a few days because of emergency repairs needed in the area.More >>
After several years in the making, renovations are underway on the new Canton Community Center.More >>
Prom season will be here before you know it and a Palmyra church is helping high schoolers find dresses for a steal.More >>
The search is on for applicants interested in the Quincy Fire Department.More >>
A local delegation is headed to Washington D.C., lobbying for infrastructure improvements on the Mississippi River, including lock & dam upgrades.More >>
Seniors who live at Quincy's sunset home had some extra company to lift their spirits on Thursday.More >>
There's been a school funding shortfall in the state of Illinois for decades, but educators are hoping with a new push to fully fund public education that could change.More >>
