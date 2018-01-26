Herald-Whig Executive Editor calls it a career

A longtime editor at the Herald-Whig has called it a career.

Executive Editor Don Crim celebrated his retirement on Friday.

Crim has spent nearly 39 years with the Herald Whig, covering both sports and news.

He said when he first started in May of 1979, his original plan was to stay for only a few years, but he fell in love with the area, and made Quincy his home.

"I'm going to certainly miss the people that I've worked with here at the Herald-Whig." Crim said. "I'm going to miss the people in the community I've worked with, and I'm also going to miss the day to day job that we have of putting out a newspaper."

Crim added that now he's retired, he's looking forward to spending more time with family, and hitting the golf course.