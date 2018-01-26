Celebrating Native American traditions and bald eagles

Bald Eagles and Native American Traditions will be honored this weekend at the Oakley Lindsay Civic Center this weekend.

If you are looking to do something with the family this weekend, organizers said the Great River Eagle Days at the Oakley Lindsay Civic Center is great for all ages.

The Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the standing bear council, and vendors set up Friday evening to honor Native American Traditions and celebrate the return of the bald eagle. Organizers said you will even be able to spot the eagles at the lock and dams this weekend.

"Lock and Dam 21, there will be US Arm Corps engineers there will scopes and the rangers will be showcasing what there are to see," said Holly Cain the Quincy Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director. "Which is, there's a pelican there today. I think I saw about twenty bald eagles at the lunch hour, so the abundance of bald eagles this year has been really nice."

Cain said at the Civic Center there will be an Aztec dance company performing with fire, story telling, and more. She adds the Raptor Rehabilitation Center will bring in live eagles, hawks, and vultures to see up close as well.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday. 12 and older will cost $5 and adults over 60 will cost $3.