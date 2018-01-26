Great River Honor Flight donation - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Great River Honor Flight donation

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Great River Honor Flight received a gift from a local business Friday.

Davita-Adams County and its satellite office in Pittsfield teamed up to present a check of $650 to the Honor Flight. Davita is a dialysis facility located in the blessing hospital complex.

The next Honor Flight is scheduled for Saturday, April 14th out of John Wood Community College. This will be the 46th mission since the program started in 2009 and will include the 1,500th local veteran to participate in it.
 

