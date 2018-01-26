Accountants encourage filing tax returns early

Tax season is underway. While some of you may be waiting on documents before you file, others just wait. A local accountant stressed procrastinating may not be a smart decision.

The Equifax data breach happened several months ago, but Gary Blickhan with Gray Hunter Stenn says this tax season could be the first time you feel the impact.

The data breach included people's names addresses and social security numbers. That's enough to file a fraudulent tax return under your name. Blickhan says if you have your documents necessary to file a tax return, do it now. Don't wait. The IRS will only accept one return under your name.

"Most firms see several dozen people impacted by this," He said. "Where we attempt to efile the return and it's rejected because somebody, not our client, has already filed under that number."

Blickhan says you can get it resolved with the IRS if that happens to you, but it can take several months and a lot a hurdles to jump through. He also says just because it doesn't happen to you this year, doesn't mean you are in the clear. If your information was taken in the data breach, each year your information could be used to file a tax return.