Deal With the Devils: Webster Groves asked to play QHS in Shootout

When Webster Groves head coach Jay Blossom was contacted last year about playing in the inaugural Quincy Shootout, Blossom didn't have to think long about his decision says the event's organizer, Eric Stratman.



"To be honest that wasn't a hard sell," said Stratman. "Their coach is very aware of the tradition of Blue Devil basketball in the past."



Apparently even in St Louis, Quincy High's reputation precedes it, which is why Webster Groves, with two ESPN Top 100 recruits, will be in Blue Devil Gym on Saturday.



"I've heard about the atmosphere at Quincy with the Blue Devil. To be honest, I can't wait wait to see it because that is what high school basketball is all about," said Webster Groves head coach Jay Blossom.



"My dad told me a lot about it. He told me it's a very cool gym with a lot of tradition," said Webster Groves guard Courtney Ramey, currently ranked 57th on ESPN's Top 100 list.



But the defending Class 5 state champs only agreed to come under one condition: that they get the Blue Devils on their own floor.



"We wanted to see the Blue Devil and be a part of all that. I mean that is seriously why (we wanted to play QHS)," said Blossom.



But before the game could be set in stone, Stratman had to get the go-ahead from Quincy High head coach Andy Douglas.



"We understand that and we're trying to get our guys to understand how special that is to be a program that teams want to come play," said Douglas.



As for what they're walking into, the Statesmen feel that even Quincy High's Blue Devil can't get to them.



"We've played in front of crowd of 11 thousand people so I love stuff liked that," said Webster Groves center Carte'Are Gordon, ESPN's 68th ranked senior in the country.



"I feel like they try to use it as a distraction but I'm going to be locked in," said Ramey.



Webster Groves and Quincy High is scheduled to tip off at 7:30pm on Saturday.







