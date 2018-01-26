Local students display art, network with colleges

Tri-State teens were in the spotlight at the Quincy Arts Center Friday.

It was all for the Teen Takeover Night. It's in collaboration with the annual High School Art Competition. An exhibit displayed the work of entries for the competition with six colleges and universities on hand to talk about their arts and design programs.

Organizers say it allows students to show their work directly to the college staff and potentially take that next step towards their future.

"When I was a high school student, I would've loved to have this opportunity at the art shows we did," Executive Director Jennifer Teter said. "You're already going to the art exhibit to see who gets the awards, but this time it's a two in one. You can even bring in your portfolio and show the universities."

As for the competition, nearly $1,500 in awards was given out. The art will be on display until March 2nd.