Palmyra officials trying to give Main Street a facelift

The City of Palmyra has condemned this building because lack of maintenance.

Mayor Loren Graham wants more business owners to take pride in their buildings.

Palmyra's building commission wants to fix up the buildings along this block of Main Street.

Palmyra's building commission recently sent out letters to various business owners.The message? 'Fix up crumbling buildings or we'll take them over.'

Broken windows, missing brick, a mattress being used to cover up a hole in the door, they're all eyesores for the City of Palmyra.

"I think it's all come about because a lack of routine maintenance," said Palmyra Mayor Loren Graham.

Several months ago Graham, along with the building commission, walked a block of Main Street from Main Cross to Lafayette Street. What they saw was cause for concern.

"Some of the property owners of the buildings haven't done anything with them for years and years and they've just come to a condition that something needs to be addressed with them," said Graham.

Also on Main Street, a building that has undergone major upgrades and renovations is Breadeaux Pizza.

"Old buildings like this, they do take a lot of money to keep them up," said Breadeaux Pizza Owner Ruben Leffler.

Leffler says they've been sprucing up the place for the last eight years.

"We put new windows, door fronts, tables and the roof," said Leffler. "Just keep the business sound and the building sound too."

Leffler's hard work is something Graham hopes will catch on with more business owners in town.

"We want our whole Main Street to look good so we'd like to see property owners take pride in their buildings and their ownership and do what they can to fix them up," said Graham.

The building commission's first priority is the block of Main Street in front of the courthouse. The city eventually wants to clean up each block down Main Street.