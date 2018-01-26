Saint Jarvis: Canton ace signs with Maryville softball

One of the Show-Me State's most dominant pitchers made her college commitment official Friday afternoon.



Canton's state champion ace, Olivia Jarvis. signed with the Maryville softball program.



"I love the game of softball and I'm so excited to learn more about the game and get better and play with better athletes and have the opportunity to compete with good teams and good coaches," said Jarvis.



Leaving Canton as the only pitcher to ever win a state championship game, Jarvis feels like her time at Canton was well spent but admits she is ready for a new challenge.



"I had a pretty successful four years in high school but I think college is going to be a little different," she said.



"But I am really excited about facing that new obstacle."



Jarvis finished her senior season earning all-state honors in the circle.

