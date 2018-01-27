Friday Sports Extra - January 26 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - January 26

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
QHS pulled to within a half game of Moline for the WB6 lead thanks to a 56-53 victory. QHS pulled to within a half game of Moline for the WB6 lead thanks to a 56-53 victory.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA)
Moline: 53
Quincy High: 56
-- Quincy Shootout
Aaron Shoot: 18 pts
Blue Devils: (15-3, 5-1) - trail Maroons by 1/2 game in WB6

Brookfield Academy (Wisc.): 63
QND: 62
-- Quincy Shootout

Macomb: 48
Central: 46
Carter Fayhee: 20 pts
Kollen Hughes: 18 pts

Illini West: 52
Monmouth-Roseville: 56
Jackson Porter: 25 pts

Pittsfield: 33
PORTA: 43
Jack Palmer: 14 pts

Southeastern: 29
7) Payson: 86
Tanner Cannady: 25 pts
Indians: (19-1)

8) Peoria Quest: 51
Unity: 52
Taylor Klusmeyer: 19 pts

Pleasant Hill: 48
Western: 51
Jacob Goertz/Dalton Malone: 11 pts each
Grant Peebles: 18 pts

Brown County: 61
Liberty: 42
Hornets: (14-5)

West Central: 44
Pleasant Plains: 53

Brimfield: 28
Bushnell-PC: 41

Griggsville-Perry: 63
Brussels: 54
Colton Ivey: 31 pts

*Beardstown Tournament*
Triopia: 37
Beardstown: 45

MW Central: 48
Rushville-Industry: 45

(IHSAA)
Fort Madison: 29
Mt. Pleasant: 61

Washington: 51
Keokuk: 53
TyJai Mueller: 17 pts

New London: 53
Central Lee: 56

Holy Trinity: 82
Danville: 73
Reed Fehseke: 29 pts
Crusaders: snap 18-game losing streak vs. Bears

(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 68
Francis Howell North: 47
-- Fort Zumwalt North Tournament Consolation Semifinals
Dezi Jones: 34 pts

3) Clark County: 54
Mark Twain: 42
Chandler Bevans: 21 pts
Indians: (16-1)

Macon: 61
Palmyra: 71
Peyton Plunkett: scored 1,000th career point

South Shelby: 53
Centralia: 63

Brookfield: 59
Highland: 52
Kaden Koch: 14 pts

Knox County: 47
Schuyler County: 34
Hayden Miller: 15 pts

Marceline: 42
North Shelby: 48
- Double OT
Adam Shively: 27 pts


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
Monmouth-Roseville: 29
2) Illini West: 59
Baylee Clampitt: 22 pts
Chargers: (24-3)

(IGHSAU)
Washington: 28
Keokuk: 37
Michaela Davis: 23 pts

Mt. Pleasant: 45
Fort Madison: 26

New London: 13
Central Lee: 89
MacKenzie Northup: 26 pts (scored 1,000th career point)

Holy Trinity: 54
Danville: 61

(MSHSAA)
5) Clark County: 71
Mark Twain: 54
Abby Brown: 24 pts
McKenzie Lathrom: 26 pts

South Shelby: 50
Centralia: 45
Lexie Higbee/Diane Mayes: 13 pts each

Brookfield: 46
Highland: 68
Becca Scott: 14 pts, 13 rebs
Haley Meyer: 14 pts

Macon: 53
Palmyra: 61

Knox County: 51
Schuyler County: 39

*Bowling Green Tournament*
- Championship
Clopton: 60
Bowling Green: 30

- Consolation Championship
Louisiana: 40
Van-Far: 57

