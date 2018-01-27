New Chapter: Connell hangs up whistle as QND football coach

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Bill Connell took over the Quincy Notre Dame football program as a 22-year-old recent graduate of Culver-Stockton College.



On Friday, he turned over the control after 26 seasons, 186 wins, and 21 playoff appearances.



"I want to be clear: I'm not retiring. But it's a new chapter," Connell said.



"I just want to be able to enjoy being a fan and watching my kids play college sports."



Connell is stepping aside for the second time.



A little more than a decade ago he resigned as head coach only to return a few weeks later, thanks to the urging of his kids.



This time, though, Connell's doesn't appear to be second guessing anything.



"The day-to-day operations of football (is difficult) and it's time to turn it over to a new person," he said.



Connell departs as the winningest head coach in Quincy Notre Dame history and a QND Hall of Famer.



Six of his teams won at least 10 games, including the 2004 Raiders who reached the Class 4A semifinals.



Only twice since the 1997 season kicked off has QND missed out on playing in the postseason.



"I could sit and tell you many, many, many stories about QND football, but I'm here to tell you we're going to flip the chapter and allow a new person to wear the hat of this great program," Connell indicated.



Connell will remain as Quincy Notre Dame athletic director and Dean of Students.