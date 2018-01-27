Residents hear update on Champ Clark Bridge project

Massman Construction expects the project to be completed by Fall 2019.

Residents got a chance to ask questions about the project.

The public meeting was held at the riverfront.

Area residents met at the Louisiana, Missouri riverfront on Saturday to learn more about the Champ Clark Bridge Project.

Residents like Greg Dolbeare said they have a vested interest in it.

"I own some land over by the Illinois approach side so I'm curious to what they're going to do next." Dolbeare said.

T.J. Colombatto with Massman Construction is the project manager, and he said the meeting was aimed at keeping the public in the loop.

"Just keep them informed on what's going to go on, and how it might impact the public and just let them know that we're available to answer questions if them have them." Colombatto said.

Colombatto also added that the project is currently on schedule.

"Right we're working on the foundations, and the next phase is working on the piers which are what you see coming out of the water that's going to support the bridge." Colombatto said.

Residents like Dolbeare said they're pleased with the amount of progress they've seen being made on the project so far.

"I think they've got off to a good start." Dolbeare said. "They've been able to work most days despite the cold weather, and so I'm encouraged at how fast it's moving along."

Massman Construction expects the project to be completed by Fall of 2019.

There will be public meetings to discuss the project on the last Saturday of each month.