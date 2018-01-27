Eagles celebrated at community event

An event aimed at teaching the public about Native American culture, and the significance of the eagle is taking place in the Gem City this weekend.

Great River Eagle Days is taking place at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

The event focuses on the importance of the eagle, and features activities like drum and flute playing, as well as dancing.

Organizers said it's an opportunity for people to learn more about Native American history and culture.

"There are tribes that are connected with us along south of the border, and north of the border." Standing Bear Council Co-Chair Event Coordinator Leslie Haslem said. "And what our whole purpose here is educational, so we teach everything including why the eagle is very important to us."

"Without the eagle we wouldn't exist." Standing Bear Council CEO & Treasurer Dona Herr said. "He guides us in a lot of ways."

Great River Eagle Days continue Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.