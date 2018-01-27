Saturday's Area Scores-January 27 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Saturday's Area Scores-January 27

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(Quincy Shootout)

Webster Groves: 58
Quincy High: 55
Aaron Shoot: 23pts
Blue Devils: (15-4)

St. James (KAN): 46
QND: 48
Jase Wallingford: 17pts

Muscatine (IA): 50
3) Clark County: 46
Chandler Bevans: 30pts
Indians: (16-2)

19) Sunrise Christian: 64
Heritage: 46

(Bowling Green Tournament)
*Championship
Louisiana: 47
Van-Far: 45

(Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament)

Hannibal: 66
Ft. Zumwalt North: 60
Dezi Jones: 34
Pirates: (10-8)

(IHSAA)

Ft. Madison: 61
Central Lee: 65
Jared Brisby: 19pts

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(Quincy Shootout)

Macomb: 66
Quincy High: 81

(Carrollton Tournament)
*Championship
QND: 52
Lebenon: 45
Molly Penn: 16pts, 8 ast

(IGHSAU)

Ft. Madison: 26
Central Lee: 35
Mya Merschman: 9pts, 11reb, 10blks

**High School Wrestling**

(QND Tournament)

*Area Champions
285lbs: Ty Jackson (I. West) 
170lbs: Drake Huss  (I West): 6-4 dec. over Joe Whitehorn.(Lanphier)
160lbs: Chase Hartweg (W. Hancock) 9-5 dec. over Santos Castillo
145lbs: Zach Haley (QND) 13-2 dec. over Gabe Castillo (I. West) 
138lbs: Ross Arch (Palmyra) 14-0 major dec. over Tristan Prostman (Macomb)
132lbs: Chayse Houston (CPC) 6-1 dec. over Andrew Huddleston (HALLS) 
126lbs Evan Myers (CPC) 5-4 dec. over Cody Wheeler (LANPH)
106lbs Zach Foote (CPC) pins Kody Atwell (M/R) 

(Southern Iowa Classic)

Ft. Madison: Team Champions
Harlan Steffensmeier: 152lbs Champion
*Fouth four-time champion at SEIC

(Dual Meets)
Moline: 59
Quincy High: 12


**Men's College Basketball**

Lewis: 76
Quincy: 75
Ryan Briscoe: 19pts
Hawks: (7-13, 3-8)

Western Illinois: 69
North Dakota State: 80

Clarke: 99
Culver-Stockton: 82

Danville: 66
John Wood: 64

**Women's College Basketball**

North Dakota State: 72
Western Illinois: 97
Michelle Farrow: 25pts
*WIU hit 19 three pointers (School record)

Lewis: 83
Quincy: 67
Alexa Low: 16pts

Clarke: 69
Culver-Stockton: 55
Carly Harper: 15pts

Danville: 46
John Wood: 70
Autumn Voigt: 22pts, 11reb

Iowa Central: 54
Southeastern CC: 62
Blackhawks: (14-6) 

