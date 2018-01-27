Hannibal's Annual Chamber Banquet hosted at Rialto

Community leaders met for Hannibal's annual chamber banquet Saturday evening to discuss the progress they have made over the past year.

The event celebrated the work of everyone in the city's Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday evening marked the first major event for Rialto, which sat empty for about a year following a fire in August 2016.

Rialto co-owner Bobby Boland said the event was a great opportunity to showcase their strong effort and the Chamber of Commerce banquet was the perfect way to start.

"There's a lot of key people here tonight," Boland said. "We really want it go off nicely."

Natasha Meininger, who designed the entire building, said the re-modeling was the biggest project she's had so far.

"I feel great. I'm just really pleased with how it turned out," Meininger said. "It was ten months long, so it took a lot of time. I'm happy it is where it came to be."

Boland said more than 300 people were in attendance.

Next up at Rialto is the women's networking event on February 1, 2018.