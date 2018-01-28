Cardinals' Lou Brock meets fans at Quincy Mall card show

On hand at the 30th Annual Quincy Mall Baseball Card show was St. Louis Cardinals' hall of famer Lou Brock on Saturday.



The former Cardinals outfielder met with fans in attendance to sign autographs and exchange stories about his playing days.



And as it turns out, that is Brock's favorite part about public appearances like the card show.



"Most of the people that you deal with have seen you play and they have a story of their own life in some type of event that (I) have been in and that becomes personal and just to have us recall that moment is a thrill," said Brock.





