The investigation is underway into a deadly house fire in Keokuk.

The Keokuk Fire Department responded to a house fire at 207 North 11th Street in Keokuk just after 10:30 Saturday night.

When firefighters arrived on scene they say the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters with the Keokuk Fire Department confirm there was a fatality.

No word yet on how the fire started.