Deadly house fire in Keokuk

Deadly house fire in Keokuk

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The investigation is underway into a deadly house fire in Keokuk.

The Keokuk Fire Department responded to a house fire at 207 North 11th Street in Keokuk just after 10:30 Saturday night. 

When firefighters arrived on scene they say the house was fully engulfed in flames. 

Firefighters with the Keokuk Fire Department confirm there was a fatality. 

No word yet on how the fire started. 

