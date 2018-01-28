Driver injured in rollover crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Driver injured in rollover crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover crash on U.S. 24 Sunday morning. 

In a crash report, deputies said 22-year-old Katie McMullen was driving eastbound on the highway near North 60th Street and lost control of the vehicle. 

The report said McMullen drove off the roadway and overturned, damaging a fence and a road sign in the process. 

Deputies say she suffered minor injuries but the car had major damage. She was transported to Blessing Hospital to be treated. 

The report said McMullen was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

She was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. 

Tri-Township Fire and Adams County EMS assisted in the crash. 

