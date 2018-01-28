Great River Eagle Days a weekend of family fun in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Great River Eagle Days a weekend of family fun in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A symbol of great strength and leadership, the eagle, was celebrated in Quincy on Saturday and Sunday. 

Whether it was playing drums or singing sacred songs, many residents participated in the Great River Eagle Days at the Oakley Lindsay Center. 

Event coordinator Leslie Haslam said the event was a great opportunity to bring the family together and teach the community about Native American culture.  

"I hope that they will get a little bit of education about Native Americans and our culture is still alive," Haslam said. "The Native Americans have not disappeared." 

The event also offered different Native American food options and vendors had items that taught kids about the significance to their culture. 

