Quincy University celebrates 29th Chili Cook-Off

One of the varieties of chili.

The Mart Heinen Athletic Booster Club held its 29th chili cook-off at Quincy University Sunday afternoon to support athletes on campus.

A regular at the annual event, Bob Brewer, went above and beyond to participate in the fun, inventing a special tray to hold the food items.

"You can't hold both with your hands," Brewer said. "It's just cumbersome, so this fixes it."

QU women's volleyball player Marissa Gonzalez said she's been coming to the cook-off since she was a freshman.

"Football is here, the coaches are here, the women's volleyball team is always out here, either volunteering or just eating a bunch of chili," Gonzalez said.

"It's always just a good atmosphere to be a part of."

The money goes to the Mart Heinen Booster Club, which enhances the lives of student athletes on campus.

"We don't recieve support from anyone else," Gonzalez said. "It's really the community of Quincy that's helping us out and giving us a big push."

Ryan Snyder, director of Athletic Communications and former QU athlete, said the event meant a lot to him.

"I know the time and the effort that athletes put in to all that they do, whether that's practices, games, and especially the work in the classroom," said Snyder.

Vice President of QU Athletics Marty Bell said he hoped this event will inspire the athletes.

"The best thing that they can do is go out there and make all of us proud, by the way they conduct themselves in the classroom, on the court, on the field," Bell said.