Shooting for the Stars: A look back at the Quincy Shootout

"When we started this we were just sitting around in a coach's office thinking about what a shootout might even look like," explained Quincy athletic director Scott Douglas.



What it looked like was the inaugural Quincy Shootout: a two day and 14-game event featuring both area's best, as well as some of the country's best, high school basketball talent. And those who playing in, coached in, or just attended were left impressed.



"This is a national (shootout) in a historic venue and I just think this is a great place to be," said QND head coach Kevin Meyer.



Looking back on his two-day shootout, event organizer Eric Stratman is pleased with the results, as well.



"I expected us to have a lot of craziness the day of and there really wasn't any," he said.



"The craziness has been in the days leading up to it. Maybe that's a testament to how prepared we were but I don't think there is anything that could tear us away from trying to do it again."



After all, with more than 12 hours of basketball on display in Blue Devil Gym on Saturday alone, fans got the chance to camp out in the stands all day to see some of the country's best high school talent.



"I think they announced it back in June or July and when they announced it I was all for it," said Palmyra cross country coach Nicholas Koetters.



Koetters didn't have to think twice about his Saturday plans. They were spent in Blue Devil Gym.



"Basketball all day? I'm good with that," he laughed.



One could even say the atmosphere was divine.



"If you're a basketball junkie then this might be Heaven," said Meyer.



The only question left to answer is where can the shootout go from here? Stratman says it has only begun to grow.



"From all I've gathered from the coaches that are here, they all say 'We're back next year. We're back next year!'" recalls Stratman.



"Well, that's great, but I've got a lot of (other) teams that want to come next year. So we'll either need to build another gym or expand. We'll see."



Stratman says he already has a another nationally ranked program interested in coming to the shootout next year but he is staying hush hush on who.



?



