Quincy youth wrestlers help grow the sport with Cyclones invite

For the twelfth straight year the Quincy Cyclones youth wrestling club held its annual tournament at Quincy Notre Dame on Sunday.



"On hand were upwards of 200 wrestlers and 15 teams competing for the love of the sport.



Since the event first began more than a decade ago, it has only become more popular over time.



"Our numbers have grown throughout the years," said Quincy Cyclones head coach Sam Darnell.



"The popularity of youth sports, and especially wrestling, has grown."



The key now, is to continue to grow the popularity in the area through tournaments like this.



"We're just trying to help make it more relevant in the main stream sports and it's just for the kids," Darnell said.



However, the participants weren't the only ones in the spotlight on Sunday. That's because Darnell and the Cyclones were selling shirts and raising money for a scholarship fund to honor Timothy Haley, a QND alumnus and former three-sport athlete who died in the spring.



