HPD to address abandoned, junk vehicles

The Hannibal Police Department announced Monday it would be addressing abandoned and junk vehicles in town.

In a news release, Lt. John Zerbonia stated this is part of HPD's efforts to address the "quality of life" issues in Hannibal. He stated officers will be looking for these vehicles on private property and in violation of municipal code.

"The Hannibal Police Department is asking citizens for cooperation in having these vehicles removed voluntarily prior to police intervention," Zerbonia stated. "CSO’s will begin marking vehicles found in violation and will attempt to contact the owners, if available, at the time the vehicle is marked."

Zerbonia stated unmoved vehicles will be subject to tow.