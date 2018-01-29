QND starts off Catholic Schools Week with mass

The theme for the National Catholic Schools Week 2018 is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.

Fr. Enlow reading the gospel in front of the student body.

Students at QND spent Monday morning in prayer to start Catholic Schools Week.



The student body gathered in the gym to celebrate the week long event.

Catholic Schools across the country are celebrating the theme "Learn, Serve, Lead, Succeed."

St. Peter pastor Msgr. Leo Enlow led the service and said he had 24 years of Catholic Education and it shaped who he is today.

"It sort of identifies us as to who we are that we truly are a Catholic School with a catholic identity," Enlow said. "We try to educate the whole person. That includes academic and spiritual part of the person."

Dress up day is scheduled for Tuesday.

