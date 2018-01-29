QND starts off Catholic Schools Week with mass - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QND starts off Catholic Schools Week with mass

Posted:
Fr. Enlow reading the gospel in front of the student body. Fr. Enlow reading the gospel in front of the student body.
Students celebrated morning mass in the gym. Students celebrated morning mass in the gym.
Procession to the altar. Procession to the altar.
The theme for the National Catholic Schools Week 2018 is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed. The theme for the National Catholic Schools Week 2018 is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.
Choir singing in gym. Choir singing in gym.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Students at QND spent Monday morning in prayer to start Catholic Schools Week. 

The student body gathered in the gym to celebrate the week long event.

Catholic Schools across the country are celebrating the theme "Learn, Serve, Lead, Succeed."

St. Peter pastor Msgr. Leo Enlow led the service and said he had 24 years of Catholic Education and it shaped who he is today.

"It sort of identifies us as to who we are that we truly are a Catholic School with a catholic identity," Enlow said. "We try to educate the whole person. That includes academic and spiritual part of the person."

Dress up day is scheduled for Tuesday. 

For more on Catholic Schools Week, CLICK HERE 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.