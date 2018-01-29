FBI deputy director stepping down

NBC News is reporting that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepped down Monday as the agency's number 2.

NBC reported McCabe will remain on the FBI payroll until he is eligible to retire with full benefits in mid-March. He's been with the bureau since 1996.

McCabe has been at the center of ongoing tensions between the White House and the FBI and has reportedly been under pressure to quit from President Donald Trump, whose campaign is being investigated for possible collusion with Russia.