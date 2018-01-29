Police identify Keokuk fire victim - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police identify Keokuk fire victim

Posted:
Crews on scene of the fire. Crews on scene of the fire.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Police identified the man killed in a Keokuk house fire over the weekend.

Keokuk Police Chief Dave Hinton identified the victim as 54-year-old Devin Lorenz. He said an autopsy was scheduled in Iowa City.

The Keokuk Fire Department responded to the fire at 207 North 11th St. just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. When firefighters arrived on scene, they said the house was fully engulfed in flames.  

Authorities said the the cause of fire remains under investigation.

