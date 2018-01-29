Legislation aims to change age for leaving kids home alone

Current Illinois law states any child under the age of 14 cannot go without adult supervision for "an unreasonable amount of time" but one Illinois lawmaker wants to lower the age to 12.

Christine Borovay is a mother of four. She has a 15 year old but she said waited until she felt her daughter was mature enough to be on her own.

She said the law should be changed because each family's situation is different. Borovay said some parents aren't able to be home right when their kid gets home from school.

"There's a difference between a couple hours in the evening after school compared to all day everyday or all night depending on when the parents work," explained Borovay.

Borovay admitted she was nervous the first time she left her daughter home alone but she eased her into it by leaving her alone for very short periods of time before working up to a couple of hours.

Amanda Goings with Cheerful Home in Quincy said when these children become older, their parents will have to decide what age they can be left alone without adult supervision.

Goings said the law should be changed to 12 because child care centers like theirs can't watch kids once they turn 13.

"DCFS doesn't allow us to have children when they turn 13, so these children are most likely staying home alone at that point so those should line up." stated Goings.

Goings said every child has different maturity levels which can help determine what age they can handle being alone; however, she says ultimately it's up to the parents to make that call.