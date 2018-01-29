YMCA offering free workout classes for Super Bowl Sunday

They said the classes are free, but are asking for non-perishable food donations for the Souper Bowl of Caring.

If you're ready to chow down for the Super Bowl this Sunday, but you're worried about all the extra weight you could gain, the Quincy YMCA has a plan to help.

The Y is inviting members and the public to their Super Bowl Workout this Sunday. They will be offering 17 different classes, such as, yoga, boxing, and RowFit which are free to anyone who attends. You can also win prizes and free memberships during the classes.

"We call it guilt free snacking at your super bowl party, because you've got your workout and then you feel great about going to your party," said Michelle Terwelp with the Quincy YMCA. "People like to snack and enjoy little things like that. It's kind of guilt free fun for your super bowl party. It's a great way to bring people together and have a little pre-party compared to the big party later."

Michelle Terwelp said they will be collection non-perishable food items for the Souper Bowl of Caring.

Terwelp said if you plan on attending, you must pre-register for the classes before 11 a.m. on Sunday. For more information on how to register click here.

Class Schedule:

Noon: Muscle Tone, Pilates, & POUND

12:30: Barre, Suspension and Abs & Boxing

1:00: Yoga, PowerCycle & Insanity

1:30: POUND, PiYo & Tabata

2:00: PiYo, HIIT & Circuits

2:30: RowFit, & Foam Roll and Stretch