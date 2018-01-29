USS Missouri arrives in Pearl Harbor

The USS Missouri, a Virginia-class submarine, arrived Friday at its new home port, Pearl Harbor, next to the retired battleship USS Missouri, according to a news release.

The Battleship Missouri Memorial welcomed the USS Missouri with a special reception with Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Parson and Missouri's Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann, according to the release.

“The Battleship Missouri is not abstract history. Here you can walk the decks, touch the ship, and feel what it must have been like,” said Michael Carr, president and CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association, caretaker of the Battleship Missouri Memorial. “You can stand on the Surrender Deck and look 500 yards out to the Arizona Memorial where World War II began for America. There are a few places in this country where you can get that emotional attachment to our history.”

The release stated during the reception, Parson presented a proclamation on behalf of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens recognizing Jan. 27 as USS Missouri Day, honoring two naval warships that served under the State of Missouri's name.

The proclamation also celebrated the arrival of the USS Missouri to Pearl Harbor and its successful transfer to the Pacific Fleet.

The submarine joined the Atlantic Fleet on July 30, 2010 and has operated in the Atlantic/Mediterranean area, according to the release.

The release stated the USS Missouri battleship had a career spanning five decades and three wars: World War II, the Korean War and Desert Storm, after which it was decommissioned and donated to the USS Missouri Memorial Association. The association operates the Battleship Missouri Memorial as a historic attraction and oversees her care and preservation.

View the Facebook Live video of the USS Missouri arriving at its new home below: