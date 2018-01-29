Local firefighters trying to prevent cancer

The QFD said they washing off the particulates from the fire to help prevent cancer.

Firefighters put their life on the line while battling fires, but studies show the main cause of death for firefighters in the line of duty isn't the fire itself, it's cancer.

The Quincy Fire Department is now taking steps to lower that risk. Deputy Chief Steve Salrin said they put in a new policy of hosing down firefighters while on scene, decontaminating their gear of particles that could cause cancer, instead of waiting to do that back at the station.

Salrin said that doing this will help prevent the spread of particles to their trucks and stations. He said the plan is to do this on scene after battling every fire but says it is most important after a structure fire.

"The main issue with the cancer-causing agents is all the synthetics in the home furnishings," said Salrin. "That's where all the issues are coming from, so everything is petroleum based, plastics, and that type of thing. So everything that's getting burned is producing some really bad stuff."

Salrin said some firefighters here in Quincy have already been impacted by cancer and he hopes these precautions will help reduce the chance of that happening in the future.

"We do have firefighters that have cancer. Some have went off the job on a disability due to it, others have fought through it and are back to work. The primary goal is to definitely to try and eliminate that problem, whether it be while they are still on the job or in their retirement years when they are suppose to be enjoying life."

Salrin said they have also moved their gear storage away from the fire engines so they're not breathing in diesel exhaust while getting ready. He said the exhaust is known to cause cancer.