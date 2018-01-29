Senior Center worker accused of stealing from resident - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Senior Center worker accused of stealing from resident

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Police Department reported a staff member at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center was arrested for allegedly entering a resident's room without permission and taking several items.

In a news release, authorities stated Michelle Steffen, 50, of Quincy, was arrested Friday at the Senior Center. Police stated Steffen was accused of taking items when the resident wasn't home.

Steffen was charged with residential burglary, according to the release.

