Illinois makes late payments to Pike County

Pike County, Illinois officials said they were just weeks away from taking the state to court for the nearly $200,000 they were owed for probation officer pay.

On Monday, 8 checks came in from the state for more than $87,000. Pike County Treasurer Scott Syrcle said that will reimburse probation officers. He said the state was 15 months behind in payments, but getting about half of what they're owed takes some of the burden off of the county's general fund.

"The judge agreed to pay it out of the probation services fund and then reimburse it once the state reimbursed us. We were down to about $40,000 in our probation service fund so that wasn't going to carry us too much longer," Syrcle said.

Syrcle said the state still owes the county $84,000 for probation officers salaries.