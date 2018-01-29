Gov. Greitens announces tax cuts for families and businesses

Sign held to show the plan that the governor wants to put in place.

Greitens met with residents and community leaders in the crowd.

Tax cuts for working families, that's the plan the governor of Missouri introduced at a rally in Palmyra Monday.

He promises major impacts for both families and businesses.

Governor Eric Greitens gave a 20 minute speech at Doyle Manufacturing, pushing tax cuts.

Workers said it sounded good, but the plan still has to go through lawmakers first.

"We are delivering a tax cut to 97 percent of the families in Missouri," Greitens said. "That's what we need to get done."

Governor Greitens announced his Tax Relief for Working Families.

His plan will cut the income tax and implement a non-refundable credit against tax liability equal to 20 percent of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit.

Doyle manufacturing supervisor Lance Bonnell says it would be huge.

"I think any amount of dollars that you can put into families pockets is always a big benefit," Bonnell said. "It will help the economy locally and in neighboring states.

Greitens said the median income in the state is $50,000 and half don't even make near that amount.

"For the hardest working Missourians across the state for people struggling some of them. 380,000 will see their tax bill reduced to $0.00," Greitens said. "We are excited about this plan.

So are businesses, Doyle Manufacturing said the proposed corporate tax cut by two percent would make a huge difference in numbers and production.

"It's going to let us reinvest, we cover more capital, we are going to expand and we are looking at a new building this summer which is going to mean more employees and it's exciting," owner Monty Doyle said.

Despite two other bills on the table, Greitens believes his plan is the best and will be the first to get signed.

"I feel very confident that this will go through because it is a plan that works for people," Greitens said. "It works for people in the state of Missouri and the numbers are solid."

The governor is making more stops across the state before the plan goes to lawmakers. Tuesday he will go to Springfield, Joplin, and Kansas City.

Democrats have already pushed back on Greitens' tax cuts, even before most details have been released.

They said the state budget is already very tight and further tax cuts could mean further cuts in areas like education.