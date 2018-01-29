Hannibal school officials look at five year plan - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal school officials look at five year plan

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Educators and parents going over the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan. Educators and parents going over the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan.
Superintendent Susan Johnson is leading the discussion. Superintendent Susan Johnson is leading the discussion.
Those at the meeting fill out this sheet of paper for further review. Those at the meeting fill out this sheet of paper for further review.
The agenda for the CSIP meeting. The agenda for the CSIP meeting.
The Hannibal Public School District is working on their plan for the next five years. The Hannibal Public School District is working on their plan for the next five years.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Hannibal Public School District is working on their plan for the next five years. 

Various staff members and parents met Monday night to discuss the building Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, or CSIP.

The goal was to assess academic achievement, safety and security, leadership at the school district and making sure educators and what they teach are effective.

"We continue to revisit our CSIP every year, making sure we are moving in the right direction," said Superintendent Susan Johnson. "We're growing as a school district. We collect data to see if we were accomplishing this goal. How are we doing with that? Are we making some gains, are we not? Those kinds of things."

The information gathered will then be used as the basis for the school system for years to come. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.