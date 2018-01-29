Hannibal school officials look at five year plan

The Hannibal Public School District is working on their plan for the next five years.

Those at the meeting fill out this sheet of paper for further review.

The Hannibal Public School District is working on their plan for the next five years.

Various staff members and parents met Monday night to discuss the building Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, or CSIP.

The goal was to assess academic achievement, safety and security, leadership at the school district and making sure educators and what they teach are effective.

"We continue to revisit our CSIP every year, making sure we are moving in the right direction," said Superintendent Susan Johnson. "We're growing as a school district. We collect data to see if we were accomplishing this goal. How are we doing with that? Are we making some gains, are we not? Those kinds of things."

The information gathered will then be used as the basis for the school system for years to come.