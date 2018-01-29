Hannibal school implements keyless entry system

This is what the cards look like.

The keyless entry system is now outside various doors.

The process is underway to beef up security at Hannibal Public Schools.

A new keyless entry system went into place Monday morning at the middle school, in an effort to keep students safe.

Instead of a key, a card is now used to access the building at Hannibal Middle School. It's the latest in technology as Hannibal Public Schools work on security.

"It also allows us to monitor who comes in and out of the building and at what times," said Rich Stiller, business manager for Hannibal Public Schools.

Ryan Starkey has a student at Hannibal Middle School and says he appreciates the new addition.

"I think the thing I'm most impressed with is that the school does keep up with the latest things and continues to change in the last several years since these school shooting crisis have happened," said Starkey.

Although Monday was the first day for the key less entry system at the middle school, Hannibal High School has already been using it for the past five years.

"It's just really helped improve the overall security of the building and prevent access from those who don't need it," said Hannibal High School Principal Ted Sampson.

Sampson says it's also helped cut back on previous security issues.

"Our teachers used to have keys and sometimes doors would get left unlocked and it has taken care of that problem," said Sampson.

The district can also keep better track of lost cards. Instead of having a key floating around in the community, the district can immediately deactivate a card if needed, so the wrong people can't get in the building.

Whatever the issue, Stiller says safety is the most important thing.

"If there's not a safe environment, learning becomes very difficult and we stress that," said Stiller. "It's something that we train for and something that we work very diligently on."

The keyless entry system is now at the high school, the career and tech center and at the middle school. The district is now looking to install the entry system at the elementary schools.