One Family: Quincy wrestlers honor Tim Haley with scholarship

At the twelfth annual Quincy Cyclones wrestling invite upwards of 200 young wrestlers hit the mats to compete in the sport they love.



But wrestling wasn't the only thing on the minds of many in attendance this year.



"It's a very, very bitter sweet day," said Cyclones head coach Sam Darnell.



That is because in the spring long-time Cyclones volunteer Timothy Haley, older brother to current QND wrestler Zach Haley and a former three-sport athlete at QND himself, passed away in the spring of 2017.



"He always had a smile," said Zach.



"And he and my other brothers would always start wrestling during breaks (at this tournament) and stuff like that. But he always had a smile and was always having a great time."



So without the Haley family's knowledge the Cyclones decided to surprise the very family that helped start the youth wrestling club by collecting money and selling t-shirts for a scholarship fund in Timothy's honor.



"I've gotten the opportunity to coach some of the (Haley) kids and this was just something we wanted to do to give back to, not only say thank you to Tim, but thank you to the Haley family," said Darnell.



So Darnell, as well as dozens of coaches and volunteers, donned the very t-shirts they were selling with Timothy's name front and center.



"I walk in (to the gym) and saw my dad had one and was like, alright I have to take a minute for myself," said Zach Haley.



"I didn't want to read the shirt just yet. So I took a second for myself."



Tim Haley wasn't a wrestler in high school himself, but he always had time to help out with the Cyclones. Even after moving away, he would return to help run the Cyclones' annual tournament with his family. And with his family present, as always, at the tournament they had a hand in creating, Timothy Haley was very much present and on the minds of everyone.



"The sport of wrestling is just one big family and we'll lay our back on the line for each other no matter what," said Zach.



"I think it's just going to be so awesome to have something (for people to remember him) by."



By the end of Sunday's tournament, $500 had been raised to start a scholarship in Timothy's honor that will be given to a QND student athlete that excels in the classroom, just as Timothy Haley did.



