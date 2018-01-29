New 911 board details discussed at Quincy City Council

$600,000 in funding could be off the table if Quincy and Adams County leaders don't pass a 911 intergovernmental agreement by July 1st.

More details on the proposed agreement came out Monday night at Quincy City Council. The attorney who wrote up the agreement told council only necessary changes to fit state law were made to make as little impact as possible.

Illinois passed a law requiring 911 service providers to create an Emergency Telephone Systems Board. During his discussion with aldermen, attorney Jim Rapp told council the state created the law to get 911 systems to match and lower redundancy. The city and county will each appoint four members to the board. Only one can be a county board member while three can be city aldermen. The plan also calls for the surcharge that you pay for 911 service on phone lines to be set aside specifically for 911 upgrades.

"We're trying to mirror what was done originally in 911," Alderman Mike Farha said. "We tried to disturb it as little as we can. In other words, why make changes that something that works?"

Farha thinks the city will approve the resolution and so will the county at its next meeting in February. Both the city and county will then need to make changes to their existing ordinance to fit the agreement.