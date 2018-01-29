Western-Payson's Borrowman sidelined for rest of season

(WGEM) -- It's the news no one wants to hear: a star player suffering what looks to be a season ending injury.



Unfortunately, that's the case for Western-Payson's Blair Borrowman.



The senior guard fractured her fibula in last week's game against Liberty. Despite being hobbled Borrowman finished the contest and wound up scoring 31 points.



But that will likely be Borrowman's final game as a high school player.



And few have had better careers.



Borrowman has more than 2,200 points and 700 rebounds in helping guide the Wildcats to a successful season and a state ranking.



Borrowman is averaging 21.5 points and 6.6 rebounds a game this season.



The Lindenwood signee is expected to make a full recovery.