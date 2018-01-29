New signage coming to Quincy Mall - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New signage coming to Quincy Mall

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Outside look at the Bergner's entrance of the Quincy Mall.
Blank space on exterior of Quincy Mall.
Buckle fills a store front in Quincy Mall.
Shoppers walk around in Quincy Mall.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Mall officials hope new signs can draw more customers in to shop.

Quincy aldermen approved a resolution to allow installing up to 13 signs outside the mall, facing Broadway Street. Property Manager Mike Jenkins feels the current look is too bland for shoppers and doesn't give visitors an idea of what shops they can find. 

Jenkins also hopes the change can help lure new businesses.

"That's really what we're thinking," Jenkins said. "Beautification, a chance to maybe bring more tax revenue ultimately into the city by attracting new national retail and retaining the retail we've got in here."

Jenkins says the signs are similar to what you'd see at malls in St. Louis. They will also advertise new businesses that have recently opened.

