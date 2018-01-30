Quincy ride-sharing ordinance approved - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy ride-sharing ordinance approved

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Don't expect more regulations for drivers who offer ride-sharing in Quincy.

City council approved changing the city's taxicab ordinance so it doesn't impact drivers of ride-sharing apps like Lyft and Uber. Illinois already has a law regulating those businesses and aldermen felt that was adequate for the city. 

The city will still regulate taxis and limousines.

